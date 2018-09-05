News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones Reissuing 'Sympathy For The Devil' Documentary

09-05-2018
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones will release a 50th anniversary edition of their 1968 documentary, "Sympathy For The Devil", on October 5th. Directed by Jean-Luc Godard, the film - originally titled "One Plus One" for the European market - captures the Stones working on and recording their iconic opening track from "Beggars Banquet" while presenting scenes on contemporary politics and social issues of the era.

The Rolling Stones original line up of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman were joined by Nicky Hopkins, Marianne Faithfull, Anita Pallenberg and James Fox in the landmark sessions that took place at Olympic Sound Studios in London in June 1968.

"Politics came for us whether we liked it or not, once in the odd personage of Jean-Luc Godard, the great French cinematic innovator," wrote Richards in his 2010 memoir, "Life." "Sympathy for the Devil is by chance a record of the song by us of that name being born in the studio. The song turned after many takes from a Dylanesque, rather turgid folk song into a rocking samba-from a turkey into a hit-by a shift of rhythm, all recorded in stages by Jean-Luc...."

"Sympathy For The Devil" - which premiered at the 1968 London film festival - has been restored in 4K from the original 35mm camera negative that was initially released in 1969.

The expanded rerelease of the film includes numerous extras including the entirety of "One Plus One" (Godard's director's cut) as well as "Voices", a 1968 documentary on the making of "Sympathy For The Devil", along with a 2018 documentary featuring interviews with Tony Richmond and Mim Scala, one of the film's producers.

Ahead of the expanded 50th anniversary reissue, "Sympathy For The Devil" will be previewed during two special US screenings: at The American Cinematheque's Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles on Friday, September 7, and during a week-long run at New York's Museum Of Modern Art from Thursday, September 13 through Friday, September 19. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


