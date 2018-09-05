Steely Dan Announces 2019 Tour Of The UK And Ireland

(hennemusic) Steely Dan have announced dates for an early 2019 tour of the UK and Ireland. The five-show run - with guest Steve Winwood - will open in Glasgow on February 20 before stops in Manchester, Birmingham, London and Dublin.

Tickets for the arena tour will go on sale Friday, September 7 at 10am via the usual outlets. Featuring lone surviving member Donald Fagen, Steely Dan recently completed an extensive North American tour with The Doobie Brothers.

Fagen will next be seen playing a series of US dates this fall that will include a nine-show residency at New York's Beacon Theatre, where he'll deliver full album performances of Steely Dan's "Countdown To Ecstasy" (1973), "The Royal Scam" (1976), "Aja" (1977), "Gaucho" (1980) and his 1982 solo album, "The Nightfly", alongside "By Popular Demand" and "Greatest Hits" nights. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Late Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker NYC Street Honor Announced

Steely Dan Announce Full Album Performance Residency Shows

New Move Made In Steely Dan Ownership Lawsuit

Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan Teaming For American Tour

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67 2017 In Review

Donald Fagen Reflects On Final Visit With Walter Becker

Steely Dan Legal Fight Heats Up With Latest Move

Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Sueing Walter Becker's Estate

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker's Cause Of Death Revealed

More Steely Dan News

Share this article



