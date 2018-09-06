News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Fleetwood Mac Debut New Lineup On TV

09-06-2018
Fleetwood Mac

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac debuted their new live lineup on the September 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The band, with new additions Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House on guitars - in place of the recently-fired Lindsey Buckingham - delivered performances of their 1977 "Rumours" classic, "The Chain", and the 1982 smash, "Gypsy."

The lineup have been in rehearsals for an extensive North American tour that will begin in Tulsa, OK on October 3, with shows already scheduled into the spring of 2019.

"We are a week into rehearsals and it's going really well and we're looking forward, in true Fleetwood Mac style," said drummer Mick Fleetwood last month. "We're very excited. Obviously this is a huge change with the advent of Lindsey Buckingham not being a part of Fleetwood Mac. We all wish him well and all the rest of it. In truthful language, we just weren't happy. And I'll leave it at that in terms of the dynamic. And he's going out on the road more or less the same time I think -- not in the same places, I hope (laughs).

"If you know anything about the history of this band, it's sort of peppered with this type of dramatic stuff," Fleetwood continues. "It's a strange band really. It's ironic that we have a 50-year package coming out with all the old blues stuff with Peter Green, all the incarnations of Fleetwood Mac, which was not of course planned. But that's what we're feeling, especially myself and John, having been in Fleetwood Mac for 55 years.

"So it's exciting, totally challenging in the whole creative part of it, and we're really loving it. We're just looking at a whole 18 months on-and-off of trekking around the world like we normally do and having it be fun." Watch the videos from the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Fleetwood Mac Debut New Lineup On TV

Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour

Mick Fleetwood Talks Fleetwood Mac Tour Without Lindsey Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac Hit New Platinum Milestone

Blacktop Mojo Release Video For Fleetwood Mac Cover

Fleetwood Mac Added To iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Dead At 68

Lindsey Buckingham Reacts To Fleetwood Mac Split

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split

Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour

More Fleetwood Mac News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'- Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music- Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis- Fleetwood Mac- more

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation- Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates- Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour- Rolling Stones- more

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under- Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour- more

New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings- U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons- Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'

Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music

Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis

Fleetwood Mac Debut New Lineup On TV

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film

Stone Temple Pilots Heading North For Tour

The Kinks Release Video For Village Green Preservation Society Reissue

Singled Out: Hunter deBlanc's Sydney

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation

Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates

Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour

Rolling Stones Reissuing 'Sympathy For The Devil' Documentary

Lynyrd Skynyrd Finish First Leg Of Farewell Tour With Hometown Show

Alice In Chains Have Best Chart Debut With New Album

Queensryche Reveal Lineup Change For Scorpions Tour

The Ramones Stream 1979 Live Version Of 'Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.