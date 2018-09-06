News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film

09-06-2018
Queen

(hennemusic) Rami Malek shared some insight into his portrayal of Queen icon Freddie Mercury in the upcoming biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", during a September 4 appearance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher and due in cinemas worldwide on November 2, the film follows the group from their creation in 1970 to the band's legendary 1985 performance at Live Aid - which Malek explains, was filmed during the first few days of the project.

"We shot the most iconic performance in rock history - Queen playing at Live Aid - on day one," Malek told Kimmel. "Our first shot was the four of us coming out onto Wembley Stadium stage as the members of Queen."

The actor was selected for the lead role by Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor who, Malek says, were often on set to help oversee the production; it was their support that gave him additional confidence about bringing the late singer's life to the big screen.

"The greatest honor, I think, from playing someone like Freddie Mercury," explains Malek, "is getting the acceptance of [his] legendary bandmates." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film

Queensryche Reveal Lineup Change For Scorpions Tour

Queen and Adam Lambert Launch Crown Jewels Residency In Vegas

I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion With Former Members

Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

Video From Queen Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Queen Release 1st Trailer For Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce Residency

Robert Plant Releases 'The May Queen' Live Video

Queen Latifah's Mother Rita Passes Away

More Queen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'- Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music- Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis- Fleetwood Mac- more

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation- Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates- Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour- Rolling Stones- more

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under- Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour- more

New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings- U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons- Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'

Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music

Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis

Fleetwood Mac Debut New Lineup On TV

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film

Stone Temple Pilots Heading North For Tour

The Kinks Release Video For Village Green Preservation Society Reissue

Singled Out: Hunter deBlanc's Sydney

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation

Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates

Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour

Rolling Stones Reissuing 'Sympathy For The Devil' Documentary

Lynyrd Skynyrd Finish First Leg Of Farewell Tour With Hometown Show

Alice In Chains Have Best Chart Debut With New Album

Queensryche Reveal Lineup Change For Scorpions Tour

The Ramones Stream 1979 Live Version Of 'Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.