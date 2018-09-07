Greta Van Fleet Announce Full Length Debut Album

(hennemusic) Retro rockers Greta Van Fleet have announced the initial details for their forthcoming debut album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army," which will be released on October 19th.

The Michigan rockers are sharing the project's cover art and 10-song track list, including the first single, "When The Curtain Falls", which was made available earlier this summer.

The news was accompanied by a 45-second social media teaser video with a message that reads: "Those of us who cannot hear it, feel it. At the dancing of a heartbeat, is a reminder that humans love. I know that first in darkness, like a great drum in a mother's chest. The anthem of a peaceful army. To save all the world."

The album follows a pair of 2017 EP's - "Black Smoke Rising" and "From the Fires" - that earned raves from fans, media and fellow rockers. Following a recent performance of "When The Curtain Falls" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon - which earned the group a standing ovation from the studio audience - the host later tweeted: "You guys CRUSHED it." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





