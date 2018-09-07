Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary

(hennemusic) Metallica will release multiple 30th anniversary editions of their 1988 album, "...And Justice For All", on November 2nd. The band's fourth album marked the group's first with bassist Jason Newsted, who joined the lineup following the 1986 death of Cliff Burton while on tour in support of "Master Of Puppets."

The project - which also delivered the band's first official music video for the single "One" - hit No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country.

The remastered "...And Justice For All" reissue will be available in multiple configurations, including a Standard Double 180 gram LP, Standard CD, 3 CD Expanded Edition, cassette, Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and digitally as a Standard album (available to stream and download), an Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download).

The 3-CD set includes the remastered album, two discs including never before released rough mixes, demos and live tracks, and an expanded booklet including unseen photos by Ross Halfin.

Metallica explains further: "The limited edition, one-pressing-only deluxe box set includes the remastered CD and double LP versions of the album, "One" 10" vinyl picture disc, triple live LP set featuring a newly mixed version of the band's iconic show from Seattle '89 by Greg Fidelman, 4 DVDs, 11 CDs of unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks, many of which have never been available and were pulled from our personal collections.

"There's also a 120-page hardcover book with rare and never-before-seen photos from Ross Halfin's vaults and friends and family, along with essays by those who were with us for the madness," adds the band. "Still not enough? The box also includes a set of four patches, a Pushead print, a tour laminate, lyric sheets and a download card for all the audio goodies included." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





