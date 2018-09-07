News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pink Floyd Release Video For 1967 Classic 'See Emily Play'

09-07-2018
Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of their 1967 single, "See Emily Play", as the latest in a series of vintage songs revisited by the band. The follow-up to their debut single, "Arnold Layne", the song reached No. 6 on the UK charts to deliver the group their second top 20 tune in their homeland.

The stand-along single "See Emily Play" arrived just two months ahead of Pink Floyd's album debut, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn"; while it was not included in the UK release, it did appear in the US version that was issued in October of that year.

The song resurfaced earlier this year during a spring series of UK club dates by Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets, featuring the band's founding member and drummer.

Mason's first live musical outing since Pink Floyd played at the 2005 Live 8 concert in London saw the rocker present vintage material from the legendary UK band's pre-"The Dark Side Of The Moon" era.

The drummer has just launched a month-long fall tour of the UK and Europe. "This is a unique opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work played live including songs from albums The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets," said the group in a released statement ahead of the club tour. "Very few bands are as culturally important as Pink Floyd. They are one of the best-selling music artists of all time and Nick Mason is a founder and the only constant member of the band performing on all of their albums as well as all of their live shows." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Pink Floyd Release Video For 1967 Classic 'See Emily Play'

Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single

Pink Floyd Streaming Video For Rarity Single

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1968 Performance Video Footage

Pink Floyd Release Animated 'One Of These Days' Video

The Very Best Of Pink Floyd Making Vinyl Debut

Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour

Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online

Pink Floyd Star Announces Solo Box Set

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne- Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online- Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary- Greta Van Fleet Announce Debut Album- more

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'- Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music- Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis- Fleetwood Mac- more

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation- Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates- Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour- Rolling Stones- more

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under- Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne

Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online

Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary

Greta Van Fleet Announce Full Length Debut Album

Queen Will Rock You With Soundtrack To Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

Pink Floyd Release Video For 1967 Classic 'See Emily Play'

Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Burt Reynolds

The Sword Cancel Tour To Go On Hiatus

Singled Out: Stoned Jesus' Thessalia

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'

Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music

Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis

Fleetwood Mac Debut New Lineup On TV

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film

Stone Temple Pilots Heading North For Tour

The Kinks Release Video For Village Green Preservation Society Reissue

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.