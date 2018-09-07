Pink Floyd Release Video For 1967 Classic 'See Emily Play'

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of their 1967 single, "See Emily Play", as the latest in a series of vintage songs revisited by the band. The follow-up to their debut single, "Arnold Layne", the song reached No. 6 on the UK charts to deliver the group their second top 20 tune in their homeland.

The stand-along single "See Emily Play" arrived just two months ahead of Pink Floyd's album debut, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn"; while it was not included in the UK release, it did appear in the US version that was issued in October of that year.

The song resurfaced earlier this year during a spring series of UK club dates by Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets, featuring the band's founding member and drummer.

Mason's first live musical outing since Pink Floyd played at the 2005 Live 8 concert in London saw the rocker present vintage material from the legendary UK band's pre-"The Dark Side Of The Moon" era.

The drummer has just launched a month-long fall tour of the UK and Europe. "This is a unique opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work played live including songs from albums The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets," said the group in a released statement ahead of the club tour. "Very few bands are as culturally important as Pink Floyd. They are one of the best-selling music artists of all time and Nick Mason is a founder and the only constant member of the band performing on all of their albums as well as all of their live shows." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single

Pink Floyd Streaming Video For Rarity Single

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1968 Performance Video Footage

Pink Floyd Release Animated 'One Of These Days' Video

The Very Best Of Pink Floyd Making Vinyl Debut

Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour

Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online

Pink Floyd Star Announces Solo Box Set

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article



