Queen Will Rock You With Soundtrack To Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

09-07-2018
Queen

(hennemusic) Queen will release the soundtrack album to their biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" on October 19. Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury and follows Queen from their creation in 1970 - when the singer teamed up with guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor - to the band's iconic 1985 performance at Live Aid.

Arriving two weeks ahead of the film's arrival in cinemas on November 2, the project mixes classic live and studio tracks with previously-unavailable Queen performances from Live Aid.

The five tracks from Queen's 21-minute performance at the charity concert - "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Radio Ga Ga", "Hammer To Fall" and "We Are The Champions" - have never been released in audio form before; they were previously issued on video as a special extra on the DVD/BluRay release of "Queen Rock Montreal", which features the Montreal Forum shows of November 1981.

Among the rarities included in the package is a newly-recorded version of the song "Doing All Right" by members of Smile, the predecessor to Queen that featured May and Taylor with vocalist Tim Staffell. Almost 50 years after the original Smile recording, the three players reunited at Abbey Road Studios to recreate the original version of the tune, which Queen recorded for inclusion on their 1973 self-titled debut album.

Queen have also recorded a new version of "We Will Rock You" that syncs up with the film; the mix starts out as the studio take and then seamlessly blends into a live performance with audience participation. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


