The Sword Cancel Tour To Go On Hiatus

The Sword are to be sheathed for a bit following their upcoming U.S. tour dates. The Texas rockers pulled the plug on their upcoming tour of Australia and announced a hiatus.

They broke the bad news to fans with the following statement, "After 15 years of nonstop recording and touring, The Sword will take a hiatus following their U.S shows at the beginning of October.

"The Australian tour scheduled for the end of October has been cancelled. The band apologizes to their Australian fans, but feel it is time for a breather."





Related Stories

The Sword Announce Their First Live Album

Gaslight Anthem, I Am The Avalanche Offshoot Announce Release

More The Sword News

Share this article



