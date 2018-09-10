News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




All-Star Gary Moore Tribute Track Goes Online

09-10-2018
Gary Moore

(hennemusic) "Moore Blues For Gary", the upcoming all-star tribute album to Gary Moore, is being previewed with a cover of the late guitarist's 1990 blues classic, "Still Got The Blues (For You)."

The second single from his eighth album, "Still Got The Blues", earned Moore his only solo US chart placement when it reached No. 97 on the Billboard 200 while hitting No. 31 in the UK.

The tribute cover features vocalist Danny Bowes, guitarist John Sykes, bassist Bob Daisley, drummer Rob Grosser, and keyboardist Don Airey - who played on the original recording.

Due October 26, "Moore Blues For Gary" deliver 13 songs from the guitarist's career, which included stints in the late 1960s with the Dublin-based Skid Row and Thin Lizzy in the 1970s before launching an extensive solo run; Moore died in 2011 at the age of 58 from a heart attack following a night of heavy drinking while on vacation in Spain.

"When Gary passed away in 2011, the world lost one of the all-time greats," says Daisley. "I don't think that enough was said or done at the time to acknowledge the loss of such a great player so I took it upon myself to pay personal tribute to the man and record some new versions of his music, mostly from his blues catalog." Listen here and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


