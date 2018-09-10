Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle

(hennemusic) Atlanta rockers Mastodon have confirmed the passing of their longtime manager, Nick John, on September 8 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Vocalist/guitarist Brent Hinds broke the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two with the caption "R.I.P. Nick John" accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

The band also shared a statement on John's passing, which reads: "Longtime artist manager Nick John passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Nick was an integral part of Rick Sales Entertainment for more than 20 years, working closely with Slayer in a management capacity as well as earning Executive Producer credits for the band's "God Hates Us All", "War Of The Warfield", "Soundtrack To The Apocalypse" and "Still Reigning."

"In 2006, he signed Mastodon to RSE, taking them to five Grammy nominations and the Best Metal Performance Grammy Award this year for "Sultan's Curse." He started working with the French metal band Gojira in 2012 who went on to two Grammy nominations in 2016. Nick began his record business career in the early 90's as a valued intern at Rick Rubin's American Recordings.

"In what can be a challenging industry, Nick was well known to be a kind and gentle soul and an overall amazing human who touched countless lives. Nick is survived by his wife Colleen, his mother and sister. Information regarding services will be announced shortly."

News of John's passing comes about a week after Mastodon cancelled their fall North American tour just days before its launch due to a whet they billed as "a critical situation" within the band's circle. Read more here.

