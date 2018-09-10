News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Talking Metal With Stone Sour Star and More

09-10-2018
The Talking Metal podcast gathered an impressive roster of guests for the latest episode which features interviews with Roy Mayorga of Stone Sour, Night Flight CEO Stuart Shapiro, and Travis LeVrier & Navene Koperweis of Entheos.

The host of the popular podcast, Mark Strigl, fills us in on the topics covered: First up, Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga talks about Ozzy Osbourne, the deluxe edition of Hydrograd, his upcoming solo album, plans for another Stone Sour album, working with Soulfly, Ross Robinson, the NYC East Village rock scene of the 90s and much more.

Next, we hear from Night Flights' Stuart Shapiro. This interview starts 44 minutes into the episode. Topics include Night Flight, how he went about setting up the Night Flight-Plus streaming TV app, Dr. Ruth, Night Flight on IFC, the future of Night Flight, Stuart Samuels, Thomas Mullarney, Lonn Friend, the Metalhead VHS, and much more.

Our last interview is with Travis LeVrier & Navene Koperweis of Entheos and it starts around 1 hour 19 mins into the show. It was conducted on July 28, 2018 at Heavy Montreal. Here are some photos of Entheos that were taken by Pierre Bougault at Heavy Montreal.

John "Ostronomy" Ostrosky is the co-host of this episode. He and Mark talk about Glenn Hughes, Ace Frehley, Jetboy, Michael Butler, Vinnie Vincent, the Rock n Pod Expo and more. Listen here.


