News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ghost Announce 2019 European Tour Dates

09-11-2018
Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost have announced dates for an early 2019 tour of Europe in support of their latest album, "Prequelle." The group's fall 2018 tour schedule began with a sold-out headline concert at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on September 9.

The new three-week, 11-show series will begin in Lyon, France on February 3, with stops in Holland, Belgium, Germany and Norway before the trek wraps up in Stockholm, Sweden on February 23.

Ghost recorded their fourth album with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth) at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden. Check out their upcoming dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Ghost Announce 2019 European Tour Dates

Ghost Hit Gets Remixed By Carpenter Brut

Mob Rules Release Ghost Of A Chance Video

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost

Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica With Polar Music Prize

DevilDriver and Randy Blythe Release 'Ghost Riders In The Sky'

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Talked Collaboration With Ghost Mastermind

Ghost Announce North American Fall Tour

Ghost Almost Top Album Chart With 'Prequelle' Debut

Ghost Fans Near $10K Raised For Concert Death Man's Family

More Ghost News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon- UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members- Queen Announce Huge Bohemian Rhapsody Premiere- more

Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons- David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit- Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle- more

No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne- Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online- Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary- Greta Van Fleet Announce Debut Album- more

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'- Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music- Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis- Fleetwood Mac- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon

UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members

Queen Announce Huge Bohemian Rhapsody Premiere

Metallica Celebrate Justice With And Videos For All Live Series

Slash To Rock Late Night TV

The David Bowie Alumni Tour Announce 2019 Dates

Ghost Announce 2019 European Tour Dates

The Doors Stream Rough Mix Of Love Street

The Ramones Stream Remix Of Rare Track

Singled Out: Azwel's Half The Battle

Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons

David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit

Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Watching Over'

Slash Announces New Living The Dream Tour Leg

Classic David Bowie Song Remixed and Streaming Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.