News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Azwel's Half The Battle

09-11-2018
Azwel

Azwel just released their new album "Phantasmagoria" and to celebrate we asked band mastermind Jason Perrillo to tell us the story behind the track "Half The Battle". Here is the story:

"Half the Battle" is a sort of old style song, with tack piano, vocal harmonies and a horn solo. There's nothing else on the album like it. I put it as track 2 and released it as the first single for that reason alone. It's a story about someone being followed by a gang of criminals, although they have got the wrong guy. I suppose it can be taken as a metaphor for all those unavoidable things chasing you in real life.

Instead of filming a video for it, I paired up the song with a silent film from the 20's which follows the songs lyrics. I had the idea of doing a video which would kind of reenact the old film but that would be been too much work and too expensive.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Azwel's Half The Battle

More Azwel News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon- UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members- Queen Announce Huge Bohemian Rhapsody Premiere- more

Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons- David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit- Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle- more

No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne- Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online- Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary- Greta Van Fleet Announce Debut Album- more

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'- Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music- Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis- Fleetwood Mac- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon

UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members

Queen Announce Huge Bohemian Rhapsody Premiere

Metallica Celebrate Justice With And Videos For All Live Series

Slash To Rock Late Night TV

The David Bowie Alumni Tour Announce 2019 Dates

Ghost Announce 2019 European Tour Dates

The Doors Stream Rough Mix Of Love Street

The Ramones Stream Remix Of Rare Track

Singled Out: Azwel's Half The Battle

Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons

David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit

Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Watching Over'

Slash Announces New Living The Dream Tour Leg

Classic David Bowie Song Remixed and Streaming Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.