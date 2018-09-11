News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slash To Rock Late Night TV

09-11-2018
Slash

(hennemusic) Slash ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators will launch their new album, "Living The Dream", with a performance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, September 12.

The project marks Slash's fourth solo album and third with his band featuring vocalist Myles Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.

Due September 21, the record was produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus), who previously teamed up with the Guns N's Roses guitarist on 2014's "World On Fire."

"Living The Dream" was first previewed with the summer release of the lead single, "Driving Rain."

"This is a riff I specifically remember playing with the guys for the first time at a venue in New Hampshire on the World On Fire tour," explains Slash. "It's a cool guitar part we ran though, and from that point forward the rest of the song started to come together in my mind while on the road. We put it all together this year and Myles came up with a great melody for it."

Slash and the band will begin a fall tour of North America at the Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, CA on September 13. Watch their new video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon- UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members- Queen Announce Huge Bohemian Rhapsody Premiere- more

Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons- David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit- Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle- more

No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne- Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online- Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary- Greta Van Fleet Announce Debut Album- more

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'- Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music- Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis- Fleetwood Mac- more

