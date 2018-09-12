News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pink Floyd Release Animated Video For Wish You Were Here Classic

09-12-2018
Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of "Welcome To The Machine", a track from their 1975 album, "Wish You Were Here." Directed by Gerald Scarfe, the animated clip was featured as a backdrop film for when the band played the song on its 1977 In the Flesh tour in support of the follow-up record, "Animals."

The tune also appeared as the b-side to the single, "Have A Cigar", which included lead vocals by UK folk singer Roy Harper. Pink Floyd will release the vinyl debut of their 2011 compilation "A Foot In The Door: The Very Best Of Pink Floyd" on September 28.

With songs personally selected by members of the legendary UK band, the career-spanning set features some of the group's best-known tunes, including "Money", "Wish You Were Here", "Comfortably Numb", "Shine On You Crazy Diamond" and "Learning To Fly." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


