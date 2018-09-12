News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion

09-12-2018
Steve Perry

Steve Perry became an international superstar as the frontman for Journey. As he makes his return to music with a new album next month, the big question he has been asked is if he would ever return to the band that made him famous.

Perry was asked that question during an interview with 106.7 Lite FM in New York to promote his forthcoming album "Traces", which will be hitting stores on October 5th.

He responded, "No. I think that we've gone on our separate ways and we're doing great. Arnel [Pineda] is a great singer and he's been in the band for 10 years. But yeah, I don't think that's where I'm at right now. It took forever for me to find the passion for music again because I felt it was kind of damaged. I thought I would never feel that love again for music, so I had to walk. Now that I've found that again, I have so many other songs ready to be recorded."


Related Stories


Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'

Journey's Steve Perry New Album Details Revealed

Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio

Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Work With Steve Perry Again

Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance

More Steve Perry News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity- Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman- Pink Floyd Release Animated Video- more

Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon- UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members- Queen Announce Huge Bohemian Rhapsody Premiere- more

Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons- David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit- Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle- more

No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne- Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online- Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary- Greta Van Fleet Announce Debut Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion

Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity

Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman

Pink Floyd Release Animated Video For Wish You Were Here Classic

Ex Mushroomhead Singer Jeffrey Nothing Returns With New Music

Video Of Alice In Chains Unplugged Set Streaming Online

Riverside Release 'River Down Below' Video

Joan Jett Streams New Song From Forthcoming Biopic

Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon

UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members

Queen Announce Huge Bohemian Rhapsody Premiere

Metallica Celebrate Justice With And Videos For All Live Series

Slash To Rock Late Night TV

The David Bowie Alumni Tour Announce 2019 Dates

Ghost Announce 2019 European Tour Dates

The Doors Stream Rough Mix Of Love Street

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.