Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event
09-13-2018
Legendary heavy metal pioneers Judas Priest will be celebrating their 50th anniversary next year and guitarist Richie Faulkner says that the band is planning an unforgettable event to mark the milestone.
Frontman Rob Halford recently revealed that the band was making plans for the "incredible milestone" and Faulkner was asked about it during an interview with Metal Kaoz.
He said, "Obviously, I do have some idea of what's being talked about, but it's at the very early stages at the moment - and I don't want to give anything away.
"But, as Rob said, this is a fantastic milestone for the band and, again, the fans have put Priest there for all this time. This acknowledges the fans more than anything, so it will be all about giving back to them - an event that the fans will really remember."
He expanded with, "It's in progress and we're talking about what we want to do, but in true Judas Priest fashion, it's going to be something everyone will remember.
"We want to give back to the fans because they have put the band there for nearly 50 years and they're still coming to the shows. They still love the band, so it will be something special."
