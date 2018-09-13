News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pantera's Philip Anselmo Plays Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul

09-13-2018
Pantera

Former Pantera frontman Philip Anselmo paid tribute to his late bandmates Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell last week during a show with his current band the Illegals.

When Anselmo and co took the stage in Dallas last week, they rocked a medley of the Pantera classics "Domination" and "Hollow", which he dedicated to the Abbott brothers.

He introduced the jam with the following, "This goes out to the un-f***ing-touchable memory of both Abbott brothers, Vince and Dimebag." Check out video footage here.


