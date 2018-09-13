News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Sarahj's Safe

09-13-2018
Sarahj

Melbourne pop-punk band Sarahj are gearing up to release their new EP next week and to celebrate we asked Sarah Jones to tell us about the lead single "Safe". Here is the story:

Safe was written by our beautiful singer Sarah. She wanted to tell the story of an important time of her life, a time when she met someone special and instantly felt a spark. It was from those vital moments of getting to know someone, and having those feelings grow and grow until you are almost inseparable, that Safe was born.

While it's easy to listen to Safe and hear it as a personal, fantastical love story of a relationship that defies all boundaries, we think it's just as important that you find your own meaning to it and create your own story. When Sarah presented Safe to us for the first time, the band found themselves relating to it themselves in vastly different ways. Perhaps the feeling that the song portrays doesn't just have to be one that explodes from nowhere, perhaps safety in a person is something that develops over a long period of time. Perhaps it also means to know someone for so long, and go through so much with them, that you know they could never hurt you.

The lyrics of Safe delve into personal past experiences that I'm sure a lot of people can relate to-moments of childhood and adolescent years where you felt like nobody was on your side, and you had to fend for yourself. Sarah learnt a lot of things on her own growing up. She learnt independence, and how to take care of herself in the world. Yet somehow, suddenly, everything changed when she met this person. She found herself relying on them, and trusting herself enough to let them be a source of love and guidance for her.

How is it that you could
Throw that all away?
And the smallest things you do
Could make the biggest change

The chorus ends with:

Stay awake
Don't say goodnight

This wasn't intended to be a literal interpretation of wanting someone to be awake with you just a little longer, but rather a longing for someone to be present with you- awake in a way that they feel the spark too, and you are always on their mind.

Safety and feeling at home is not just a place- it's a feeling or a person. Safety is when you can let go of everything that tells you to close yourself off from the world and keep it all inside. We hope you can relate to Safe in some way yourself. It means a lot to us to spread positive messages.

The person Sarah wrote about, and the inspiration for Safe was Connor, the drummer for Sarahj. Sarah and Connor have been together happily for two years now, and the spark never faded.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Sarahj's Safe

More Sarahj News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album- We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death- Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event- more

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity- Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman- Pink Floyd Release Animated Video- more

Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon- UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members- Queen Announce Huge Bohemian Rhapsody Premiere- more

Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons- David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit- Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album

We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death

Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event

Slash Debuts Brand New Songs At Special Club Show

Pantera's Philip Anselmo Plays Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul

Jack White Announces Concert Documentary And Live EP

HIM and Amorphis Stars Join Forces In New Group Flat Earth

Krokus Launching Farewell Tour Next Year

Steve Lukather Delivering The Gospel According To Luke Next Week

Singled Out: Sarahj's Safe

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion

Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity

Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman

Pink Floyd Release Animated Video For Wish You Were Here Classic

Ex Mushroomhead Singer Jeffrey Nothing Returns With New Music

Video Of Alice In Chains Unplugged Set Streaming Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.