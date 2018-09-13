News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slash Debuts Brand New Songs At Special Club Show

09-13-2018
Slash

(hennemusic) Slash ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators delivered the live debut of several songs from their forthcoming album, "Living The Dream", during an exclusive show for SiriusXM listeners at the famed Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, CA on September 11.

The band's 20-song set featured tracks from the guitarist's solo career alongside a cover of Guns N' Roses' "Rocket Queen" and five new tunes, including the singles "Driving Rain" and "Mind Your Manners", as well as "The Call Of The Wild", "My Antidote" and "Serve You Right."

"Thanks to all the @SXMOctane contest winners who made it to the @TheWhiskyaGoGo for the 1st #SMKC show of the #LivingtheDream tour last night!," posted Slash on social media. "It was a blast! See you on the road! Cheers!"

Due September 21, "Living The Dream" was produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus), who previously teamed up with Slash on 2014's "World On Fire." Watch videos from the show including premieres here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


