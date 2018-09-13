News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Steve Lukather Delivering The Gospel According To Luke Next Week

09-13-2018
Steve Lukather

Toto icon Steve Lukather has announced that he will be releasing his new autobiography, entitled "The Gospel According To Luke," next Tuesday, September 18th.

Fans can preorder their copy here. We were sent the following details: "The books shares an outspoken spirit, and takes the reader behind the VIP curtain of rock and pop stardom recounting the vibrant and frequently lurid history of a vanquished golden age of the music business.

"Historically, few ensembles in the history of recorded music have individually or collectively had a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of TOTO. The band has sold over 40 million albums and have over half a billion streams worldwide as of 2018 and today continue to be a worldwide arena draw staging standing room only events across the globe. They are pop culture, and are one of the few 70's bands that have endured the changing trends and styles, and 40 plus years in to a career enjoy a multi-generational fan base.

"Running parallel to this, and as stellar session players, Lukather and band-mates David Paich, Jeff Porcaro, Steve Porcaro, David Hungate and Mike Porcaro were also the creative linchpins on some of the most successful, influential and enduring records of all time including Michael Jackson's Thriller."

Lukather added, "How many bands collectively (all members past to present) can say that they have played on 5,000 albums, had around 225 Grammy nominations, and were pretty much the house band on the biggest album in history?"


