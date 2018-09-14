News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




AC/DC's Bon Scott Era The Focus Of New Book

09-14-2018
AC/DC

(hennemusic) AC/DC 1973-1980: The Bon Scott Years", is the title of a new book about the Australian rockers by Jeff Apter, will be published on November 14 by Jawbone Press.

"To fans and critics alike, the years 1973 to 1980 - the Bon Scott era - are the most significant of AC/DC's five-decade career," reads an overview of the project. "In a prolific and frequently brilliant run, they recorded six studio albums, established a diehard fan base that stretched from Australia to the UK and Europe to North America, toured relentlessly, and created no small amount of controversy and chaos.

"At one low point in Australia, the band's records were banned, their shows were cancelled, and they were hounded by the police - all because Angus Young dared bare his spotty backside at a press conference."

"In the midst of the mayhem, however, they were building a body of work that remains unmatched in hard rock," as many songs from the era are both fan favourites and staples of the band's live sets forty years later.

Packed full of rare photographs and memorabilia, this large-format, full-colour book documents all the key events of this frenetic time, beginning with the band's very first shows in the bloodhouses of suburban Sydney - even before the name AC/DC had been dreamed up by Margaret Young, Malcolm and Angus's big sister - and culminating with 1979's "Highway To Hell", the album that paved the way for the mammoth success of "Back In Black" and all that was to follow, and the untimely death of Bon Scott, which prompted both an end and a new beginning for the band. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


