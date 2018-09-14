News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Aerosmith And Roots Walk This Way On Kids Instruments

09-14-2018
Aerosmith

(hennemusic) Aerosmith were joined by Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform their 1975 classic, "Walk This Way", with classroom instruments during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, and now the program is streaming video from the session.

The second single from their third album, "Toys In The Attic", was a US Top 10 hit while going on to become a signature song for the Boston outfit alongside so many other classic tracks.

Aerosmith's August 16 appearance on the program also saw the group performed their 1973 classic, "Mama Kin", and their cover of Bull Moose Jackson's "Big Ten Inch Record."

The late night TV appearance was to promote the band's spring 2019 residency in Las Vegas; "Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild" will see the group perform an 18-date series at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in Las Vegas beginning Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Producer Giles Martin has been brought in to oversee a production that promises "one of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas," featuring never-seen-before content from the band. Watch the TV performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


