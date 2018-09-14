Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet have added a series of dates to their fall tour in support of their forthcoming debut album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army," which is set to hit stores on October 19th.

"It is a tremendous thrill to announce new shows added in London, New York, Chicago, and Detroit!," says the band. "We look forward to celebrating sound with you!"

Currently playing gigs across North America, the Michigan rockers have tacked on a third appearance at The Forum in London, UK on November 12 after selling out two previously-announced shows at the venue, and three new US concerts late in the year: at New York's Terminal 5 on November 27, Chicago's Aragon Ballroom on December 12, and a homecoming show at Detroit's Fox Theatre on December 27.

Tickets for all new dates will go on sale via the usual outlets on Friday, September 14 at 10 AM. An updated list of all fall tour dates can be found here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Watching Over'

Greta Van Fleet Announce Full Length Debut Album

Greta Van Fleet release 'When The Curtain Falls' video

Greta Van Fleet Release When The Curtain Falls Video

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Festival Appearance Due To Injury

Greta Van Fleet Rock New Song On Late Night TV

Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

More Greta Van Fleet News

Share this article



