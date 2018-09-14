John Mellencamp Returning With New Album and Tour

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp will release a new album, "Other People's Stuff", on November 16, and the Indiana rocker will head out on the road on an early 2019 US tour in support of the project.

While further details about the studio effort were not revealed, the singer has revealed his schedule for the companion trek; dubbed "The John Mellencamp Show", the 26-date series will begin in South Bend, IN on February 7.

Mellencamp's live show performances will start promptly at 8pm and will not include an opening act, while every ticket purchased online will receive a physical copy of "Other People's Stuff."

Pre-sale and VIP tickets will be available starting Wednesday, September 19 at 10 a.m local time, with general public seats going on sale Friday, September 21 at 10 a.m. local time (tickets for Mellencamp's two shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York City will go on sale September 28 at 11 a.m. local time). Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

John Mellencamp To Receive Woody Guthrie Prize

Neil Young and John Mellencamp Lead Farm Aid 2018 Lineup

John Mellencamp Adds New Leg To Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour

Jake Owen Revisits John Mellencamp Classic With New Track

John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson Lead Songwriters Hall of Fame

John Mellencamp Rocks The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

John Mellencamp Announces Late Night TV Performance

John Mellencamp's Plain Spoken Concert Special Coming To Netflix

John Mellencamp Covers Merle Travis' 'Dark as a Dungeon'

More John Mellencamp News

Share this article



