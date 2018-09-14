|
John Mellencamp Returning With New Album and Tour
(hennemusic) John Mellencamp will release a new album, "Other People's Stuff", on November 16, and the Indiana rocker will head out on the road on an early 2019 US tour in support of the project.
While further details about the studio effort were not revealed, the singer has revealed his schedule for the companion trek; dubbed "The John Mellencamp Show", the 26-date series will begin in South Bend, IN on February 7.
Mellencamp's live show performances will start promptly at 8pm and will not include an opening act, while every ticket purchased online will receive a physical copy of "Other People's Stuff."
Pre-sale and VIP tickets will be available starting Wednesday, September 19 at 10 a.m local time, with general public seats going on sale Friday, September 21 at 10 a.m. local time (tickets for Mellencamp's two shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York City will go on sale September 28 at 11 a.m. local time). Read more here.
