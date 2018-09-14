|
Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music
09-14-2018
(hennemusic) Motley Crue members are sharing an update on news of the band's recent reunion in the recording studio. Late last month, bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee confirmed the studio appearance alongside producer Bob Rock; now, a pair of rockers have revealed further plans regarding the studio sessions.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
