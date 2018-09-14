News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music

09-14-2018
Motley Crue

(hennemusic) Motley Crue members are sharing an update on news of the band's recent reunion in the recording studio. Late last month, bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee confirmed the studio appearance alongside producer Bob Rock; now, a pair of rockers have revealed further plans regarding the studio sessions.

"Exciting news!," tweets singer Vince Neil. "I'll be going back in recording studio in a few weeks with the boys to record 4 brand new Motley Crue tracks! Rock On!"

When asked by a fan on social media if the group were recording the material for a movie soundtrack, Sixx replied "Yup #TheDirtMovie." Currently in production, the group's biopic is based on their 2006 memoir, "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band."

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, the project features Daniel Webber as Neil, Douglas Booth as Sixx, rapper Machine Gun Kelly as Lee, and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock

Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud

Motley Crue Getting Limited Edition KnuckleBonz Treatment

Tommy Lee Quits Twitter Following Drama With Son

Motley Crue Star Claims Son Knocked Him Unconscious

Velvet Revolver, Anthrax, Motley Crue Star Lead AC/DC Bon Scott Tribute

Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor

Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic

John Corabi Revisits Motley Crue Album With New Live Release

More Motley Crue News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music- Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance- Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans- more

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album- We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death- Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event- more

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity- Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman- Pink Floyd Release Animated Video- more

Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon- UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members- Queen Announce Huge Bohemian Rhapsody Premiere- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music

Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance

Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland Turns 50 With Box Set

Slash Rocks New Single On Late Night TV Show

AC/DC's Bon Scott Era The Focus Of New Book

Myles Kennedy Launching U.S. Solo Tour This Fall

Aerosmith And Roots Walk This Way On Kids Instruments

John Mellencamp Returning With New Album and Tour

Singled Out: Sarra's Kerosene

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album

We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death

Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event

Slash Debuts Brand New Songs At Special Club Show

Pantera's Philip Anselmo Plays Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul

Jack White Announces Concert Documentary And Live EP

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.