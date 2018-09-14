Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music

(hennemusic) Motley Crue members are sharing an update on news of the band's recent reunion in the recording studio. Late last month, bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee confirmed the studio appearance alongside producer Bob Rock; now, a pair of rockers have revealed further plans regarding the studio sessions.



"Exciting news!," tweets singer Vince Neil. "I'll be going back in recording studio in a few weeks with the boys to record 4 brand new Motley Crue tracks! Rock On!"



When asked by a fan on social media if the group were recording the material for a movie soundtrack, Sixx replied "Yup #TheDirtMovie." Currently in production, the group's biopic is based on their 2006 memoir, "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band."



Directed by Jeff Tremaine, the project features Daniel Webber as Neil, Douglas Booth as Sixx, rapper Machine Gun Kelly as Lee, and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





