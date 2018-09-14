News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Myles Kennedy Launching U.S. Solo Tour This Fall

09-14-2018
Myles Kennedy

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge and Slash solo band frontman Myles Kennedy has announced that he will be launching a fall US tour in support of his solo debut, "Year Of The Tiger."

The series - which marks the final leg of the rocker's world tour - will open in Chicago, IL on November 13 and crisscross the country before it wraps up in Seattle, WA on December 16. "USA - let's do this one more time!!", says Kennedy.

Kennedy bills "Year Of The Tiger" as a concept record inspired by the loss of his father, Richard Bass, when he was a child; a Christian Scientist, Bass refused medical treatment and died from appendicitis when the future rocker was just four years of age.

Bass passed away in 1974, the year of the Tiger in the Chinese calendar. Read more including the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


