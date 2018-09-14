News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slash Rocks New Single On Late Night TV Show

09-14-2018
Slash

(hennemusic) Slash ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators launched their new album, "Living The Dream", with a performance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, September 12.

The band rocked the project's lead single "Driving Rain" on the broadcast, while its follow-up, "Mind Your Manners", was released as an online exclusive.

The pair of tracks were part of a five-song set by Slash and the group, who also presented "The Call Of The Wild" from the forthcoming album, the title track to 2014's "World On Fire", and the 2012 single, "Anastasia", from "Apocalyptic Love" for the assembled crowd.

Due September 21, "Living The Dream" was produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus).

The project marks the Guns N' Roses guitarist's fourth solo album and third with his band featuring vocalist Myles Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.

The Jimmy Kimmel appearance followed the live debut of several songs from "Living The Dream" during an exclusive show for SiriusXM listeners at the Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, CA on September 11, the same venue that sees the official start of a fall tour of North America on September 13. Watch the late night TV performances here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


