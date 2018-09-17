Dee Snider Releases 'American Made' Video

(hennemusic) Dee Snider is premiering a video for "American Made", a track from his latest album, "For The Love Of Metal." The Twisted Sister singer's fourth solo album marks the follow-up to "We Are The Ones", which was issued in late 2016 just as the New Jersey outfit were wrapping up their 40th anniversary farewell tour.

"I was watching the Olympics and couldn't help but notice that no matter how 'at each other's throats' we all appear to be politically these days, amazingly we are all unified when it comes to our country against another," explains Snider. "It made me realize that countries are like dysfunctional families: we may argue and fight amongst each other - you should have seen the extended Snider family Christmas this year; people literally almost came to blows on Christmas!? - but should someone dare attack any one of us, and the entire family will band together against the aggressor. This goes for all countries.

"This song is a song on unification - recognizing that there is a very important something we all share and should be proud of: where we are from." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





