News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Kinks' Dave Davies Streaming Previously Unreleased 1970s Track

09-17-2018
Dave Davies

(hennemusic) Guitarist Dave Davies of The Kinks is streaming a previously-released track, "Same Old Blues", as the latest preview to his forthcoming collection, "Decade."

Due October 12, the project presents 13 unreleased tunes from the 1970s, acting, essentially, as a companion to the 2011 package, "Hidden Treasures", which did the same with the rocker's unused songs from the 1960s.

According to Davies, "Decade" wouldn't exist without his sons, Simon and Martin, who unearthed, mixed and mastered the project.

"They came out of ideas I half-wrote at home, and put drums on and changed them," the rocker tells Billboard. "I didn't think some of them would see the light of day. But my sons Simon and Martin got all the music together and Simon produced it, editing the effects and tones with gadgetry. It probably took three or four years to put it all together."

"But Decade was a very organic kind of process for me," recalls the guitarist, "because I'd be writing a song and not even be sure what I was writing about. I found Decade, in the end, to be a very cathartic experience. You're learning about yourself all those years ago. Listening to it and remembering, having memories of the time, was very emotional.

"There are parts of us that change, but fundamental parts of us don't change, in a way. There's kind of a 16-year-old still in here who wants to express himself. If you can get yourself in that childlike state, everything seems new again." Listen to the song and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Kinks' Dave Davies Streaming Previously Unreleased 1970s Track

The Kinks Dave Davies Streams Unreleased 1970s Song

Dave Davies, Kansas and Foghat Lead Rock Cruise Lineup

The Kinks' Dave Davies Streaming New Album Online

More Dave Davies News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music- Lamb Of God's Adler Explains Why He Skipped Tour- Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album- more

Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music- Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance- Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans- more

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album- We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death- Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event- more

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity- Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman- Pink Floyd Release Animated Video- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music

Lamb Of God's Chris Adler Explains Why He Skipped Slayer Tour

Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album Says Corey Taylor

Vinnie Vincent Part Of KISS Kruise Pre-Party

Metallica Perform Song For First Time In U.S. At Recent Concert

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

The Kinks' Dave Davies Streaming Previously Unreleased 1970s Track

Dee Snider Releases 'American Made' Video

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Within Temptation Stream New Song Featuring Papa Roach Singer

All Them Witches Release 'Diamond' Video

Singled Out: Margie Singleton's Heaven Or Hell

Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music

Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance

Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland Turns 50 With Box Set

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.