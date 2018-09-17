News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Vinnie Vincent Part Of KISS Kruise Pre-Party

09-17-2018
Vinnie Vincent

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent will be continuing his return to music by making a very special appearance at the pre-party for the 8th annual KISS Kruise next month.

Organizers sent over the following details: The event begins on Monday October 29th and Tuesday October 30th with a special opportunity to meet former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent. This meet and greet experience will provide fans with a professional photo of themselves and Vinnie, a commemorative poster, the opportunity to have two personal items signed (no guitars, please) and a swag bag loaded with KISS and Vinnie Vincent items! Both days of meet and greets are being held at the Holiday Inn Miami Downtown.

Tuesday night, after the Holiday Inn event, is a pre-kruise party at the Hangar Nightclub (60 NE 11th Street in Miami) which features live performances from Florida's 1984 (Van Halen tribute band out of Orlando) and KISS America, (Florida's ultimate KISS tribute band!) It will also feature national recording act Four By Fate (FXF) featuring members of Frehley's Comet, Cheap Trick and Skid Row. FXF will be performing a full electric set with Vinnie Vincent joining them live on stage to perform a few songs; the first electric performance from Vinnie Vincent in over 20 years! Fans need only a general admission ticket ($20, available at www.thekisskruisepreparty.com) to experience these live bands and witness this piece of KISStory.

Other special guests in attendance Tuesday night will be supergroup The Dead Daisies, Ace Frehley bandmate Richie Scarlet, author and photographer Lydia Criss, former KISS security Big John Harte, actor James DeBello ("Trip" from KISS-centric movie, Detroit Rock City), KISS costume designer Maria Contessa, author and musician Ken Sharp as well as several KISS podcast representatives. Fans will have the chance to meet and interact with all special guests throughout the evening! Find more details here.


