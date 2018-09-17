News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Within Temptation Stream New Song Featuring Papa Roach Singer

09-17-2018
Within Temptation

Within Temptation have released a brand new single called "The Reckoning," which features a guest appearance from Jacoby Shaddix, the frontman of Papa Roach.

The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Resist", which is scheduled to hit stores on December 14th. The band declared the following about the effort, "Resist is a true milestone for us. If it wasn't for Resist, Within Temptation wouldn't be here anymore."

Vocalist Sharon den Adel added, "With this record, we've taken inspiration from modern music and gave it a face - a very dark one. Sometimes, it feels that today's pop music lacks a rebellious edge. Our main goal was to collect pieces from sounds we did like and roughen it up as much as we could, resulting in a surprisingly new musical world that is heavier, dirtier and more futuristic than we've ever created before. Resist is our take on metal in a new way: to give modern music its rebellious edge." Check out the new song here.


