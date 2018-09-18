News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Avenged Sevenfold Stream New Song And EP Coming This Week

09-18-2018
Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold fans can now rock out to a brand new song and they will soon be able to do the same while playing the forthcoming Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 game.

The band have released their new single "Mad Hatter", which is the lead track to their forthcoming "Black Reign" EP (out this Friday) which features the four tracks the band collaborated with for Black Ops. The new game hits on October 12th.

Frontman vocalist M. Shadows had this to say, "Black Ops 4 looks insane and is something completely new for fans, so we felt that we should take a similar leap with the music and go for something bigger, darker and more cerebral." Check out the song here.


