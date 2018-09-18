News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




KISS To Rock America's Got Talent Finale

09-18-2018
KISS

(hennemusic) KISS will open the season 13 finale of NBC-TV's America's Got Talent on Wednesday, September 19. The two-hour event will determine the winner among 10 finalists as they battle for $1 million in prize money and a chance to headline at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Among the finalists are magician Shin Lim, singer Michael Ketterer, aerial dance group Zurcaroh, Duo Transcend (aerialists), comedians Samuel J. Comroe and Vicki Barbolak, singer Daniel Emmet, violinist Brian King Joseph, singer Glennis Grace, comedienne Vicki Barbolak, and singer Courtney Hadwin.

Hosted by Tyra Banks, the series includes a judging panel of Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. The America's Got Talent finale will be broadast September 19 starting at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC television network. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


