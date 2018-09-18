News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Slash Streaming New Song 'My Antidote'

09-18-2018
Slash

(hennemusic) Slash ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are streaming the track "My Antidote" as the latest preview to the September 21 release of their new album, "Living The Dream."

The song was one of five tunes that saw their live debut during an exclusive show for SiriusXM listeners at the famed Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, CA on September 11 that served as the unofficial launch of the band's fall tour of North America.

An appearance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Livc the next night was followed by the official opening night gig on September 13 at the Whisky as Slash and the group - vocalist Myles Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris - returned to the live concert stage.

The band will follow the fall series with an early 2019 tour of the UK and Europe; the six-week, 21-show run - which will open in Offenbach, Germany on February 7 - will include four UK stops before it wraps up in Lisbon, Portugal on March 15. Check out the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Slash Streaming New Song 'My Antidote'

Slash Rocks New Single On Late Night TV Show

Slash Debuts Brand New Songs At Special Club Show

Slash To Rock Late Night TV

Slash Announces New Living The Dream Tour Leg

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington

Slash Streaming Brand New Song 'Mind Your Manners'

Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash

Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'

More Slash News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Avenged Sevenfold Stream New Song And EP Coming This Week- KISS To Rock America's Got Talent Finale- Slash Streaming New Song 'My Antidote'- The Cranberries- more

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music- Lamb Of God's Adler Explains Why He Skipped Tour- Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album- more

Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music- Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance- Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans- more

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album- We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death- Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Avenged Sevenfold Stream New Song And EP Coming This Week

KISS To Rock America's Got Talent Finale

Slash Streaming New Song 'My Antidote'

The Cranberries To End With Final Album Following Dolores' Death

Black Star Riders Replacing Guitarist With Stone Sour Star

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Announces A Life In Music Events

Metallica Release Dreamy Live Video

Clutch Score Their Biggest Chart Hit With Book Of Bad Decisions

Ann Wilson To Play Jimmy Kimmel

Singled Out: Compass & Cavern's Play Your Cards Right

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music

Lamb Of God's Chris Adler Explains Why He Skipped Slayer Tour

Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album Says Corey Taylor

Vinnie Vincent Part Of KISS Kruise Pre-Party

Metallica Perform Song For First Time In U.S. At Recent Concert

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.