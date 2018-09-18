Slash Streaming New Song 'My Antidote'

(hennemusic) Slash ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are streaming the track "My Antidote" as the latest preview to the September 21 release of their new album, "Living The Dream."

The song was one of five tunes that saw their live debut during an exclusive show for SiriusXM listeners at the famed Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, CA on September 11 that served as the unofficial launch of the band's fall tour of North America.

An appearance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Livc the next night was followed by the official opening night gig on September 13 at the Whisky as Slash and the group - vocalist Myles Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris - returned to the live concert stage.

The band will follow the fall series with an early 2019 tour of the UK and Europe; the six-week, 21-show run - which will open in Offenbach, Germany on February 7 - will include four UK stops before it wraps up in Lisbon, Portugal on March 15. Check out the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





