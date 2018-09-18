The Cranberries To End With Final Album Following Dolores' Death

The Cranberries were hit with tragedy back in January when frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan died suddenly. The band revealed that they plan to release their final album before putting an end to the band.

The band was working on the follow up to their 2017 effort "Something Else" when Dolores died but the band has continued work on the effort that they hope to release next year.

Guitarist Noel Hogan spoke with The Guardian and revealed the following about the album, "Dolores had an awful lot going on and she was on a roll of being able to write.

"Lyrically, the new album is very strong. She always said she found it hard to write songs when she was happy. She always said, put a bit of misery in her life and it was easier. We will do this album and then that will be it. There is no need to continue."





