Singled Out: JP Soars' South Bound I-95 Florida-based blues guitarist JP Soars recently released a new album called "South Bound I-95" and to celebrate we asked JP to tell us about the title track. Here is the story: Hi, My name is JP Soars. I have a great, new, self produced, self released CD out right now called South Bound I-95. It's our fourth cd and I feel it's our best effort yet. I'd like to talk about the title track South Bound I-95. Interstate I-95 is the corridor that runs from Houlton Maine all the way down to Miami Florida. Our home base is South Florida. Palm Beach County to be exact. We tour quite a bit and a lot of times at the end of a tour we find ourselves hightailing it back home to Florida, typically driving over 14 hrs to get back home to our sunshine state. At some point we wind up southbound on I-95. This is the inspiration for this song. Basically about our journey down I-95 at the end of a long tour. Once we cross over the border into Florida we feel like we just have to keep in going and we get a burst of energy just knowing we are back in Florida and are getting so close to being home and sleeping in our own beds. It was a blast to record this tune in particular. It's got a driving, uptempo, surf feeling ala Dick Dale or the Ventures. We also invited former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted to join us in the studio for the recording of this track. He was as thrilled as we were to be participating. The song has become a fan favorite at our live shows and a favorite for us to play. We hope that you will enjoy it as much as we do. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Related Stories



Singled Out: JP Soars' South Bound I-95 More JP Soars News Share this article

