Legion Of The Damned Returning With New Album

09-23-2018
Legion Of The Damned

Dutch metal band Legion Of The Damned have announced that they are returning after almost half a decade on hiatus with the release of a brand new album early next year.

The new effort will be entitled "Slaves of the Shadow" and is set to hit stores on January 4th, 2019. Singer Maurice Swinkels had the following to say, "With our 7th opus, entitled Slaves of the Shadow Realm, we tried to take it a little further as where Ravenous Plague ended in terms of melody, but we definitely maintain the heavy songwriting and rawness that Legion Of The Damned is known for.

"Simplicity is the key with Legion Of The Damned and less is more. With Slaves of the Shadow Realm we go full speed ahead with heaviness, but we took it a bit farther by bringing in melody and atmosphere. I think this is Legion's best album to date: It crushes, it is fast, it has atmosphere and it is raw! In terms of lyrics, this is our darkest album, written by Tony Skullcrusher Manero, who was also responsible for the lyrics and concepts of the albums Malevolent Rapture, Cult of the Dead, Feel the Blade, Ravenous Plague, Sons of the Jackal and Descent into Chaos.

"We are really excited to be back after four years and hope that the true Legion fan digs this album - I am 100% certain that they will love it! This Is Legion Of The Damned - without the bells and whistles - the wait is over and we are back!"

Tracklisting:
01 The Widows Breed
02 Nocturnal Commando
03 Charnel Confession
04 Slaves of The Southern Cross
05 Warhounds Of Hades
06 Black Banners In Flames
07 Shadow Realm Of The Demonic Mind
08 Palace Of Sin
09 Priest Hunt
10 Azazels Crown
11 Dark Coronation


More Legion Of The Damned News

