Riverside Release 'Lament' Video

Riverside have released a brand new music video for their latest single "Lament." The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Wasteland", which is set to hit stores this Friday (September 28th).

Mariusz Duda has said the following about the new record, W"asteland is an epic, multidimensional, poetic and very deep album. Perhaps of the once in a lifetime kind."

He explained, "Wasteland is mostly about what's happening in the world these days but it also makes a reference to the tragedy that befell the band in 2016.

"Musically, we've returned to darker sounds but we have also turned a new page and recorded the album in a different style. It's still Riverside but expressed in a much deeper and more mature way." Watch the video here.





