Ace Frehley Streams New Song and Announce Special TV Appearance

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley is giving fans another taste of his forthcoming album and also announced a very special appearance on late night television.

Frehley will be a special guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight, Monday, September 24th where he will be sitting in with the show's house band Cleto and the Cletones.

The appearance comes as Ace has released a stream of a track called "Rockin' With The Boys." (Listen here) The song is the second release from the KISS star's forthcoming solo album "Spaceman", which is set to hit stores on October 19th.





