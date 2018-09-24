|
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases New Solo Video
09-24-2018
Linkin Park rapper Mike Shinoda has released a brand new music video for his latest solo track "Make It Up As I Go," which features a guest appearance from K.Flay.
The track comes from Shinoda's solo album "Post Traunatic", which he released back in June. K.Flay recently told Rolling Stone (via Louder):
"I don't know if I'd call it an urgency, but Mike had a real sense of purpose. I just got the sense he wanted to make things, and I totally get that. I think in the face of all types of uncertainty, it can be affirming and beautiful to make stuff." Watch the video here.
