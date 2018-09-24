Monuments Release 'Mirror Image' Lyric Video

Prog metallers Monuments have just released the lyric video for their new track "Mirror Image". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album, "Phronesis", which is set to hit stores on October 5th.

The new visual can be streamed here and the band offered up the following comments, "Happy to show you all the 3rd single of Phronesis - 'Mirror Image'".

"Lyrically, the song explores the idea of looking back on previous bad decisions, the want to turn back time and change the scenario after understanding the consequences of those decisions. This is collectively one of our favorite songs of the new album."





