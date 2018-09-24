News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Naked's Camu Returns To Music With New Song and Video

09-24-2018
Camu

Naked frontman Camu has ended 8 year hiatus with the release of a brand new single and self-directed music video for a track called "Empire State of Sound."

Camu had this to say about the new song and video, "I wrote & recorded the first version of 'Empire State of Sound' while I was living in East Village New York after NAKeD had broken up after our second US tour. The song is not only a celebration of the good times I've had in New York, but a shout out, to the energy, motivation & answers those city streets gave me during dark, unforgettable & trying times. So much can happen in a New York minute, so to say. For me, New York will forever hold a very special place in my heart. It is where I found myself, the love of my life & some of the best friends & experiences that I will cherish forever, not to mention I've recorded a LOT of music there & it is the first place I was able to explore & express different sides of my music style. 'Empire State of Sound' is a window to my NYC experience & my very own NYC anthem. My ode to NYC.

"Fast forward to a few months ago, I suddenly started rearranging the song in Hawaii, out of the blue I sent it to the guys in my old band NAKED, because life is too short and I felt it was time to share my music again. The final version of the song was actually recorded by us in 4 different countries simultaneously. Voila. 'Empire State of Sound.'

"With the video, I wanted to create something personal & authentic, rather than your generic video of a bunch dudes playing on top of a building... I lived in NYC & I walked those streets every single day for years, so I know it. I know the street hustlers, the deli owners, the restaurant workers, bartenders etc, & they all know me! Theres even a shot in the video of a street hustler I used to give money too everyday, it wasn't planned & it was epic! The video was purposely shot with a bunch of cuts to really emphasize the fast & ever changing pace of the city. Everything in the video is of my hood & old stomping grounds, plus a few quintessential NYC spots in the area. I actually directed the video & a friend of mine, Kevin Vonesper, filmed it for me. I had two other photographers lined up to actually meet me in NYC and shoot the video originally but they both fell through on the same day haha. Kevin and I did some NYC hustling and did the whole thing in 2 hours & I added in a couple extra takes then edited the whole thing together on my laptop in Hawaii. It was really awesome to see the whole thing come together, it was the first video I directed & edited." Watch it here.


