Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains The Same Returns To US Charts

09-25-2018
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin's soundtrack to the concert film, "The Song Remains The Same", has returned to the US charts. Upon its original release, the soundtrack was a No. 1 album in the band's native UK, a No. 2 effort on the US Billboard 200, and Top 10 in several countries.

According to Billboard, the package re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 127; available in multiple editions, all versions of the album - original and reissues - are blended together for charting purposes.

Featuring material recorded during the group's 1973 performances at New York's Madison Square Garden and first released in 1976, the reissue presents newly-remastered audio supervised by Jimmy Page.

"The Song Remains The Same" reissue officially launched Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary celebrations as it arrived 50 years to the date of the band's first live show - as The New Yardbirds - in Gladsaxe, Denmark in 1968. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


