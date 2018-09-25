News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Memphis May Fire Stream New Song and Set Album Release

09-25-2018
Memphis May Fire

Memphis May Fire have released a brand new singled calls "The Old Me". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Broken," which is set to hit stores on November 16th.

Singer Matty Mullins had this to say about the new song, "'The Old Me' is about my struggle with anxiety and depression. What feels like a war between good and evil, loathing the person I become mentally when it consumes me, and trying to remember what life was like before I lived with the symptoms. Ultimately hoping to one day become that person -'The Old Me'- again."

Broken tracklisting: 01. The Old Me 02. Watch Out 03. Sell My Soul 04. Who I Am 05. Heavy Is the Weight 06. Over It 07. Fool 08. Mark My Words 09. You and Me 10. Live Another Day. Check out the new song here.


Related Stories


Memphis May Fire Stream New Song and Set Album Release

Memphis May Fire Lose A Member

More Memphis May Fire News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- Beatles Expanding The White Album- more

Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments- Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival- Ace Frehley Streams New Song and Announce Special TV Appearance- more

Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations- Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online- Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues- more

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video- Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'- Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours- Rolling Stones- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'

Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album

The Beatles Releasing 50th Anniversary Editions Of The White Album

Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains The Same Returns To US Charts

iwrestledabearonce Offshoot Spiritbox Release New Video

Memphis May Fire Stream New Song and Set Album Release

Early Demo Of Classic Song From The Clash Streaming Online

Scary Kids Scaring Kids Offshoot West Ghost Release New Video

Tremonti Add New Leg To A Dying Machine Tour

Crown The Empire Release 'what i am' Video

Lenny Kravitz Sells 12,000 Copies Of New Album First Week

Within Destruction Release 'Self Hatred' Video

Hamish Anderson Releases 'No Good' Video

Singled Out: Amber Architect's Premature Burial

Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments

Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.