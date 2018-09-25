Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album

(hennemusic) Metallica's self-titled 1991 record has made US chart history by becoming one of only four albums to spend more than 500 weeks on the Billboard 200.

According to Billboard, the "Black" album - which currently sits at No 147 on the chart - scored its 500th non-consecutive week to achieve the rare feat alongside Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side Of The Moon" (937 weeks), Bob Marley and The Wailers' 1984 collection "Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers" (539 weeks) and Journey's 1998 "Greatest Hits" package (539 weeks).

Led by the classic hit, "Enter Sandman", Metallica's self-titled album was the band's first to top the US charts on its way to sales of 16 million in the States and more than 30 million worldwide.

"Metallica" continues to hold the record as the biggest-selling album in Nielsen Music history, since the company began tracking sales data in 1991. Read more here.

