Bayside Unplug For New Rendition Of 'Howard'

Bayside have released a stream of an unplugged version of their track "Howard", which will featured on the band's forthcoming album, "Acoustic Volume 2."

Frontman Anthony Raneri had this to say about the track, "'Howard' is a prime example of one of the things we wanted to accomplish with this record. It's a song that we've always loved but we never got the sense that it resonated with the audience. We took a crack at re working the song and dressing it up different. Maybe it can have a second life." Stream it here.

The new album is set to hit stores on Friday and includes the band's unplugged take on 10 songs from their career along with a brand new track called "It Don't Exist".





