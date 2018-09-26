Metric And Zoe Teaming For Coheadline Tour

Metric and Zoe have announced that they will be kicking off 2019 by joining together for a coheadlining tour across the U.S. that will features support from July Talk.

The two bands will be kicking things off on February 13th in Boston at the House Of Blues and conclude the joint trek on March 22nd in Chicago at the Aragon Ballroom.

Metric have also lined-up a number of their own stand alone dates along the trek including shows in Cleveland, Richmond (VA), Portland (OR), Kansas City (MO), Indianapolis and Detroit.

Metric And Zoe Tour Dates:

2/13/2019 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

2/14/2019 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

2/15/2019 - Washington, DC - The Fillmore

2/18/2019 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

2/22/2019 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

2/24/2019 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

2/26/2019 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

2/28/2019 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

3/1/2019 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

3/2/2019 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

3/4/2019 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

3/5/2019 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

3/6/2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

3/9/2019 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

3/10/2019 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3/11/2019 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

3/13/2019 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

3/16/2019 - Seattle, WA - The Moore

3/18/2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

3/20/2019 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

3/22/2019 - Chicago, IL -

Metric Tour Dates:

2/11/2019 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

2/21/2019 - Richmond, VA - The National

3/15/2019 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

3/21/2019 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

3/23/2019 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

3/25/2019 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore





Related Stories

More Metric News

Share this article



