News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour

09-26-2018
Neal Schon

Journey icon Neal Schon has teased his plans for 2019 to include a Journey Through Time Tour after his former bandmate Deen Castronovo shared some details.

Schon originally launched his Journey Through Time show last year for a benefit for the victims of the 2016 California wildfires and included his former Journey and Santana bandmate Gregg Rolie and Castronovo.

Deen was featured in a video report stating that fans will be getting "the whole catalog with many surprises" and Schon tweeted a link to the report and added, "Love and Respect to all you fans. Promise next years Journey will be #TheJourney - I'll be playing music from EVERY album and mixing it up constantly ... Stay tuned and on the Look Out..." See the clip here.


Related Stories


Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music

Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio

Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Work With Steve Perry Again

Journey's Neal Schon Makes Special OKPOP Announcement

Joe Satriani Recruits Neal Schon, Bumblefoot and More For G4 Event

Journey's Neal Schon Had Online Feud With Other Member 2017 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon To Be Joined By Former Bandmates at Fire Benefit

Journey's Neal Schon Delivers Early Christmas Gift To Fans With EP

More Neal Schon News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour- Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle- Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans- more

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- Beatles Expanding The White Album- more

Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments- Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival- Ace Frehley Streams New Song and Announce Special TV Appearance- more

Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations- Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online- Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle

Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans

Slash Releases 'Driving Rain' Animated Live Action Video

Rolling Stones To Unleash Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Gary Numan's Tour Bus Involved In Fatal Accident

Metric And Zoe Teaming For Coheadline Tour

Louder Than Life Festival Canceled Due To Unsafe Condtions

Adrock and Mike D Announce Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct

Say Anything Stream New Song And Set Album Release

Bayside Unplug For New Rendition Of 'Howard'

The Nightmare Before Christmas Event Expanded With Third Night

InGhosts Release 'Gravity' Video

Singled Out: The Darkest Hearts' Mississippi Devil

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'

Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.